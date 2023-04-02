After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

  • Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 45.7% of his games last season (59 of 129), Vierling got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 129 opportunities, 3.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 24 of 129 games last season (18.6%), Vierling drove in a run, and seven of those games (5.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He touched home plate in 27.1% of his games last season (35 of 129), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 55
.248 AVG .244
.327 OBP .270
.352 SLG .350
10 XBH 10
2 HR 4
15 RBI 17
28/18 K/BB 42/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
62 GP 67
26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%)
19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%)
2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Springs makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 30-year-old lefty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went three innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP over his 33 games, putting together a 9-5 record.
