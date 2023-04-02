After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

In 45.7% of his games last season (59 of 129), Vierling got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 129 opportunities, 3.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 24 of 129 games last season (18.6%), Vierling drove in a run, and seven of those games (5.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He touched home plate in 27.1% of his games last season (35 of 129), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 55 .248 AVG .244 .327 OBP .270 .352 SLG .350 10 XBH 10 2 HR 4 15 RBI 17 28/18 K/BB 42/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 62 GP 67 26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%) 19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%) 2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

