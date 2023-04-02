Mike Zunino -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Zunino got a hit in 14 of 36 games a season ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 36 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Zunino picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last year (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).

He scored in seven of his 36 games last year.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 15 .149 AVG .146 .183 OBP .212 .284 SLG .333 5 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 10 27/2 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)