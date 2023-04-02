Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

  • Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
  • In 56.6% of his games last year (90 of 159), Straw had a base hit, and in 25 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he appeared in.
  • Straw drove in a run in 25 of 159 games last year (15.7%), with two or more RBIz in six of those contests (3.8%).
  • He came around to score in 34.6% of his games last year (55 of 159), with more than one run on 15 occasions (9.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 78
.218 AVG .222
.305 OBP .280
.277 SLG .269
12 XBH 13
0 HR 0
19 RBI 13
39/30 K/BB 48/24
10 SB 11
Home Away
78 GP 81
44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%)
9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%)
28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • His 4.13 ERA ranked 37th, 1.333 WHIP ranked 39th, and 5.1 K/9 ranked 45th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
