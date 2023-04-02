Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.

In 56.6% of his games last year (90 of 159), Straw had a base hit, and in 25 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more hits.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he appeared in.

Straw drove in a run in 25 of 159 games last year (15.7%), with two or more RBIz in six of those contests (3.8%).

He came around to score in 34.6% of his games last year (55 of 159), with more than one run on 15 occasions (9.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 78 .218 AVG .222 .305 OBP .280 .277 SLG .269 12 XBH 13 0 HR 0 19 RBI 13 39/30 K/BB 48/24 10 SB 11 Home Away 78 GP 81 44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%) 9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%) 28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

