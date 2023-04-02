After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)

Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

A year ago, Maton picked up at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.

In five of 36 games last year, he went yard (13.9%). He went deep in 5.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Maton picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 12 of 36 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .306 AVG .194 .400 OBP .275 .722 SLG .306 6 XBH 2 4 HR 1 15 RBI 2 13/6 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 19 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

