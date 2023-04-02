On Sunday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Gonzalez picked up at least one hit 72 times last season in 98 games played (73.5%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (34.7%).
  • In 10 of 98 games last year, he homered (10.2%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31 of 98 games last season (31.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 39
.304 AVG .277
.333 OBP .321
.435 SLG .490
21 XBH 17
3 HR 8
17 RBI 26
43/7 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
56 GP 42
41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%)
22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%)
18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old lefty, started and went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1).
