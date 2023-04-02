A clash featuring one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10) host the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9).

Watch along on ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET as the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings hit the ice.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET

ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/12/2023 Red Wings Maple Leafs 4-1 DET 1/7/2023 Maple Leafs Red Wings 4-1 TOR 11/28/2022 Red Wings Maple Leafs 4-2 TOR

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 247 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Red Wings have 218 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 74 28 45 73 42 53 54.9% David Perron 75 20 30 50 30 36 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 74 20 23 43 17 12 50% Andrew Copp 75 9 33 42 41 25 48.8% Moritz Seider 75 5 34 39 44 22 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 204 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 255 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players