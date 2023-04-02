The Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference), on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET

ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-295) Red Wings (+245) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have won 23 of the 55 games, or 41.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 29.0%.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 75 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 255 (10th) Goals 218 (25th) 204 (5th) Goals Allowed 247 (20th) 56 (11th) Power Play Goals 54 (13th) 44 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (15th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Red Wings with DraftKings.

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this game's total of 6.5.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.9 goals.

The Red Wings' 218 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 247 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.

They have a -29 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.