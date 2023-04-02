Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference), on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-295)
|Red Wings (+245)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have won 23 of the 55 games, or 41.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 29.0%.
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 75 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|255 (10th)
|Goals
|218 (25th)
|204 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (20th)
|56 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (13th)
|44 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (15th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Red Wings with DraftKings.
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit has hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this game's total of 6.5.
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.9 goals.
- The Red Wings' 218 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 247 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.
- They have a -29 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.