On Sunday, Riley Greene (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.

In 72.0% of his 93 games last season, Greene had a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 5.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 93), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.0% of his games a season ago (27 of 93), Greene picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.

He scored a run in 39.8% of his games last season (37 of 93), with more than one run on seven occasions (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 49 .260 AVG .248 .338 OBP .306 .387 SLG .342 13 XBH 14 3 HR 2 16 RBI 26 52/19 K/BB 68/17 0 SB 1 Home Away 44 GP 49 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%) 15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)