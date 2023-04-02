After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ryan Kreidler and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)

Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.

In 10 of 26 games last season (38.5%) Kreidler had at least one hit, and in three of those contests (11.5%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball once out of 26 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Kreidler picked up an RBI in four of 26 games last season (15.4%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in six of 26 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 11 .083 AVG .278 .150 OBP .341 .083 SLG .389 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 11/3 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)