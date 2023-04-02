The Ottawa Senators (37-34-5) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-44-8, losers of four straight) at Nationwide Arena. The matchup on Sunday, April 2 starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS.

The Blue Jackets have a 3-6-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 30 goals while giving up 53 in that time. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in six goals (18.2% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Senators 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-180)

Senators (-180) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.7)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 8-8-16 record in overtime matchups this season and a 23-44-8 overall record.

Columbus has earned 27 points (10-6-7) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.

Columbus has earned three points (0-16-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 35 times, earning 50 points from those matchups (23-8-4).

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 7-9-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 53 games. The Blue Jackets went 16-31-6 in those matchups (38 points).

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 19th 3.14 Goals Scored 2.64 30th 18th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.99 31st 7th 33.3 Shots 29.6 25th 19th 31.5 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 6th 24.6% Power Play % 18% 27th 8th 81.8% Penalty Kill % 75.6% 22nd

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

