Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)
- Kwan had a .375 on-base percentage and batted .298.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last year, with at least two hits in 29.9% of those games.
- He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (154 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan drove in a run in 42 of 154 games last season (27.3%), with two or more RBIz in eight of them (5.2%).
- He crossed the plate in 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%), including scoring more than once in 14.3% of his games (22 times).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.295
|AVG
|.301
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.376
|SLG
|.421
|17
|XBH
|21
|1
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|29
|36/32
|K/BB
|24/32
|6
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|56 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (70.1%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (31.2%)
|29 (37.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (48.1%)
|1 (1.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.8%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- The 31-year-old lefty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Last year he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
