Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (0-2) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 8-1 victory as our model heavily favors the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, Tigers 1.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers won in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Detroit came away with a win nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Detroit scored the fewest runs in baseball (556 total, 3.4 per game).

The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

Tigers Schedule