Tigers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (0-2) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 8-1 victory as our model heavily favors the Rays.
The Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz.
Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, Tigers 1.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers won in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last season, Detroit came away with a win nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Detroit scored the fewest runs in baseball (556 total, 3.4 per game).
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Rays
|L 4-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Shane McClanahan
|April 1
|@ Rays
|L 12-2
|Spencer Turnbull vs Zach Eflin
|April 2
|@ Rays
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 3
|@ Astros
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Brown
|April 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|April 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cristian Javier
|April 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
|April 8
|Red Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
