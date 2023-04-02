On Sunday, April 2 at 1:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) host the Detroit Tigers (0-2) in an early-season contest at Tropicana Field. Jeffrey Springs will get the call for the Rays, while Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-225). A 7.5-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Springs - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rays won 63 out of the 106 games, or 59.4%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Rays won five of their eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rays averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Tampa Bay had a .387 slugging percentage and averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers were victorious in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Tigers won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 homers away from home last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Austin Meadows 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

