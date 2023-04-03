The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario had a .403 slugging percentage while batting .283.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 24th, his on-base percentage ranked 94th, and he was 86th in the league in slugging.

Rosario picked up a hit in 71.9% of his games last season (115 of 160), with multiple hits in 50 of those contests (31.3%).

He homered in 7.5% of his games last season (160 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario picked up an RBI in 49 games last year out of 160 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 11.3% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

He scored in 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%), including 14 multi-run games (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 77 .298 AVG .268 .324 OBP .301 .421 SLG .387 23 XBH 23 6 HR 5 44 RBI 27 51/12 K/BB 60/13 12 SB 6 Home Away 80 GP 80 57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%) 27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%) 38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%) 29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)