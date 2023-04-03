On Monday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

  • Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Haase picked up at least one hit 56 times last year in 110 games played (50.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (18.2%).
  • He homered in 11.8% of his games in 2022 (13 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haase drove in a run in 27.3% of his games last season (30 of 110), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 31 of his 110 games a season ago (28.2%), with two or more runs scored nine times (8.2%).

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 52
.258 AVG .250
.324 OBP .290
.478 SLG .409
18 XBH 14
8 HR 6
26 RBI 18
47/16 K/BB 50/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 53
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%)
10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Brown gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
  • Over his seven appearances last season he put together a 2-0 record, had a .89 ERA, and a 1.082 WHIP.
