Monday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (3-1) versus the Oakland Athletics (1-2) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 3.

The Guardians will call on Zach Plesac versus the Athletics and James Kaprielian.

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

Last season, the Guardians were favored 84 times and won 58, or 69%, of those games.

Cleveland had a record of 29-14, a 67.4% win rate, when it was favored by -150 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Guardians have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Cleveland managed to score 698 runs (4.3 per game) last season.

The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).

Guardians Schedule