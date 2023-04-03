The 2023 campaign continues for Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (3-1) as they visit Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics (1-2) in an early-season game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, April 3. Gametime is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +125. The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Zach Plesac - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Guardians were favored 84 times and won 58, or 69%, of those games.

The Guardians had a record of 29-14, a 67.4% win rate, when they were favored by -150 or more by bookmakers last season.

Cleveland has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians averaged one home runs per game when playing away from home last season (77 total in road outings).

Cleveland averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 away from home.

The Athletics were chosen as underdogs in 143 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (37.1%) in those games.

Last season, the Athletics came away with a win 41 times in 113 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oakland averaged 0.7 homers per home game last season (53 total at home).

The Athletics had a .326 slugging percentage and averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game at home.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

