Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)
- Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Bell reached base via a hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), including multiple hits in 25.3% of those games (42 of them).
- He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 166 opportunities, 10.8%), going deep in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- In 59 of 166 games last season (35.5%) he scored a run, and in 18 of those games (10.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.240
|.392
|OBP
|.340
|.502
|SLG
|.344
|29
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|32
|56/43
|K/BB
|46/42
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|56 (65.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|22 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|33 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (32.1%)
|13 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.2%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he compiled a 5-9 record, a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP over his 26 games.
