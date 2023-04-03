The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Bell reached base via a hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), including multiple hits in 25.3% of those games (42 of them).

He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 166 opportunities, 10.8%), going deep in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

In 59 of 166 games last season (35.5%) he scored a run, and in 18 of those games (10.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 73 .293 AVG .240 .392 OBP .340 .502 SLG .344 29 XBH 20 13 HR 4 39 RBI 32 56/43 K/BB 46/42 0 SB 0 Home Away 85 GP 81 56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%) 13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)