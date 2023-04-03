Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)
- Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- Naylor got a hit in 84 of 129 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He homered in 20 of 129 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor drove in a run in 53 of 129 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored in 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), including six multi-run games (4.7%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.224
|AVG
|.288
|.315
|OBP
|.335
|.381
|SLG
|.522
|17
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|45
|40/26
|K/BB
|40/16
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|41 (60.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (70.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.8%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (37.7%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|24 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (47.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Seattle Mariners.
- In 26 games last season he finished with a 5-9 record and had a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP.
