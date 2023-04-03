Mike Zunino -- 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Zunino got a hit in 14 of 36 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.

He homered in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Zunino picked up an RBI in nine games last year out 36 (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run seven times last season in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 15 .149 AVG .146 .183 OBP .212 .284 SLG .333 5 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 10 27/2 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)