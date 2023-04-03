Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)
- Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
- Straw picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 159 games played (56.6%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (15.7%).
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the 159 games he appeared in.
- Straw picked up an RBI in 25 of 159 games last season (15.7%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (3.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 55 of 159 games last year (34.6%), including 15 multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|78
|.218
|AVG
|.222
|.305
|OBP
|.280
|.277
|SLG
|.269
|12
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|13
|39/30
|K/BB
|48/24
|10
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|81
|44 (56.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|46 (56.8%)
|9 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (19.8%)
|28 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|15 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (12.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 29-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he finished with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 5-9 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.