The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

  • Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
  • Straw picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 159 games played (56.6%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (15.7%).
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the 159 games he appeared in.
  • Straw picked up an RBI in 25 of 159 games last season (15.7%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (3.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 55 of 159 games last year (34.6%), including 15 multi-run games (9.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 78
.218 AVG .222
.305 OBP .280
.277 SLG .269
12 XBH 13
0 HR 0
19 RBI 13
39/30 K/BB 48/24
10 SB 11
Home Away
78 GP 81
44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%)
9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%)
28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kaprielian will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 29-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 5-9 record.
