The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.

Straw picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 159 games played (56.6%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (15.7%).

He did not hit a long ball last year in the 159 games he appeared in.

Straw picked up an RBI in 25 of 159 games last season (15.7%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (3.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 55 of 159 games last year (34.6%), including 15 multi-run games (9.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 78 .218 AVG .222 .305 OBP .280 .277 SLG .269 12 XBH 13 0 HR 0 19 RBI 13 39/30 K/BB 48/24 10 SB 11 Home Away 78 GP 81 44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%) 9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%) 28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

