The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

  • Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
  • Torkelson had a hit in 50 of 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He homered in 7.3% of his games in 2022 (eight of 110), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19.1% of his games a year ago (21 of 110), Torkelson picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 26.4% of his 110 games last season, he scored a run (29 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.3%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 55
.157 AVG .247
.254 OBP .315
.230 SLG .407
7 XBH 18
3 HR 5
13 RBI 15
50/19 K/BB 49/18
0 SB 0
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%)
14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%)
3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Brown will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
  • In his seven appearances last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP, putting together a 2-0 record.
