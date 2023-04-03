Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)
- Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Torkelson had a hit in 50 of 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He homered in 7.3% of his games in 2022 (eight of 110), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.1% of his games a year ago (21 of 110), Torkelson picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 26.4% of his 110 games last season, he scored a run (29 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.3%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.157
|AVG
|.247
|.254
|OBP
|.315
|.230
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|50/19
|K/BB
|49/18
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.2%)
|14 (25.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (27.3%)
|3 (5.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.1%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (23.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brown will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
- In his seven appearances last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP, putting together a 2-0 record.
