After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

  • Kwan had an OBP of .375 while batting .298.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked 13th, and he was 91st in the league in slugging.
  • Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last year, with more than one hit in 29.9% of those games.
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (seven of 154), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kwan picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games last year (42 of 154), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%) he scored a run, and in 22 of those games (14.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 74
.295 AVG .301
.377 OBP .372
.376 SLG .421
17 XBH 21
1 HR 5
23 RBI 29
36/32 K/BB 24/32
6 SB 13
Home Away
77 GP 77
56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%)
29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%)
1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kaprielian will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Seattle Mariners, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he compiled a 5-9 record, had a 4.23 ERA, and a 1.343 WHIP.
