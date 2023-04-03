How to Watch the Tigers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Jonathan Schoop among those expected to step up at the plate.
Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers ranked last in Major League Baseball with just 110 home runs as a team.
- The Tigers ranked 29th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.
- Detroit had a team batting average of .231 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- Detroit was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 556 total runs (3.4 per game) last season.
- The Tigers had an on-base percentage of .287 last season, which ranked 29th in the league.
- Detroit averaged the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.6) in the majors last season.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors last season.
- Detroit ranked 21st in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP last season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd gets the nod for the Tigers and will make his first start of the season.
- The last time the lefty took the mound was on Saturday, Oct. 15 last season, when he pitched a scoreless third of an inning in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Rays
|L 4-0
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Shane McClanahan
|4/1/2023
|Rays
|L 12-2
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Zach Eflin
|4/2/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Brown
|4/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|4/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Cristian Javier
|4/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Sale
|4/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Houck
|4/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Kutter Crawford
