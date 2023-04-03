Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)
- McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- McKinstry reached base via a hit in 22 of 57 games last season (38.6%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (eight of them).
- He homered in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- McKinstry picked up an RBI in 14.0% of his games last year (eight of 57), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score 18 times in 57 games (31.6%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.232
|AVG
|.175
|.284
|OBP
|.266
|.449
|SLG
|.299
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|33
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (36.4%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (27.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brown gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
- In his seven appearances last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP, putting together a 2-0 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.