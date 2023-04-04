The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 24th, his on-base percentage ranked 94th, and he was 86th in the league in slugging.
  • Rosario got a hit in 115 of 160 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 12 of 160 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario drove in a run in 30.6% of his games last season (49 of 160), with two or more RBIs in 18 of those contests (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 43.8% of his 160 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.8% of those games (14).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 77
.298 AVG .268
.324 OBP .301
.421 SLG .387
23 XBH 23
6 HR 5
44 RBI 27
51/12 K/BB 60/13
12 SB 6
Home Away
80 GP 80
57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%)
27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%)
38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%)
29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Sears makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • In 17 games last season he finished with a 6-3 record and had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP.
