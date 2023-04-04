How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (45-21-10) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-44-8) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH will show this Maple Leafs versus Blue Jackets game.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Blue Jackets
|4-3 CBJ
|2/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Maple Leafs
|3-0 TOR
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (302 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- With 202 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 51 goals (5.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|74
|19
|52
|71
|45
|45
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|65
|26
|19
|45
|24
|27
|54.8%
|Jack Roslovic
|71
|10
|33
|43
|43
|29
|45.1%
|Kent Johnson
|73
|16
|22
|38
|34
|23
|29.2%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 209 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (257 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|75
|28
|67
|95
|89
|98
|0%
|William Nylander
|76
|37
|45
|82
|34
|64
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|69
|37
|42
|79
|52
|63
|52.7%
|John Tavares
|75
|33
|43
|76
|54
|43
|58.6%
|Michael Bunting
|76
|22
|25
|47
|37
|45
|33.3%
