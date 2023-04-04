The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

  • Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Schoop picked up a hit in 58.0% of his games last year (76 of 131), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (13.7%).
  • He homered in 8.4% of his games last year (11 of 131), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games last season (29 of 131), with more than one RBI in six of them (4.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 31.3% of his 131 games last season, with more than one run in 5.3% of those games (seven).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.218 AVG .185
.257 OBP .225
.328 SLG .317
17 XBH 18
4 HR 7
21 RBI 17
49/9 K/BB 58/11
3 SB 2
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros will send Valdez (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
