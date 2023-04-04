On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Naylor picked up a hit in 65.1% of his games last season (84 of 129), with at least two hits in 33 of those games (25.6%).

In 20 of 129 games last year, he homered (15.5%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 41.1% of his games a year ago (53 of 129), Naylor drove home a run. In 18 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.

He scored a run in 42 of his 129 games a season ago (32.6%), with more than one run scored six times (4.7%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 58 .224 AVG .288 .315 OBP .335 .381 SLG .522 17 XBH 31 9 HR 11 34 RBI 45 40/26 K/BB 40/16 2 SB 4 Home Away 68 GP 61 41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

