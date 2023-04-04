After going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Vierling picked up a hit in 45.7% of his games last year (59 of 129), with at least two hits in 20 of those games (15.5%).

In five of 129 games last year, he hit a home run (3.9%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 24 of 129 games last year (18.6%), Vierling picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (5.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored in 27.1% of his games last year (35 of 129), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 55 .248 AVG .244 .327 OBP .270 .352 SLG .350 10 XBH 10 2 HR 4 15 RBI 17 28/18 K/BB 42/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 62 GP 67 26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%) 19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%) 2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)