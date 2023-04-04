After going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

  • Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • In 38.9% of his games last season (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 36 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Zunino picked up an RBI in nine out of 36 games last season (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).
  • He scored seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 15
.149 AVG .146
.183 OBP .212
.284 SLG .333
5 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 10
27/2 K/BB 19/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 15
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Sears will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games, putting together a 6-3 record.
