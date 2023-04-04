Myles Straw -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

  • Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
  • Straw picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 159 games played (56.6%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (15.7%).
  • Including all 159 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In 15.7% of his 159 games a year ago, Straw picked up an RBI (25 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score 55 times in 159 games (34.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 81
44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%)
9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%)
28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Sears will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games, compiling a 6-3 record.
