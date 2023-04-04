Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)
- Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
- Straw picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 159 games played (56.6%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (15.7%).
- Including all 159 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In 15.7% of his 159 games a year ago, Straw picked up an RBI (25 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score 55 times in 159 games (34.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|78
|.218
|AVG
|.222
|.305
|OBP
|.280
|.277
|SLG
|.269
|12
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|13
|39/30
|K/BB
|48/24
|10
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|81
|44 (56.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|46 (56.8%)
|9 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (19.8%)
|28 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|15 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (12.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Sears will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games, compiling a 6-3 record.
