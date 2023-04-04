On Tuesday, Nick Maton (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)

  • Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • Maton got a hit in 15 of 36 games last season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his 36 games a year ago, Maton picked up an RBI (nine times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (13.9%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.306 AVG .194
.400 OBP .275
.722 SLG .306
6 XBH 2
4 HR 1
15 RBI 2
13/6 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 19
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros will send Valdez (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
