Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Gonzalez reached base via a hit in 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%), including multiple hits in 34.7% of those games (34 of them).
- He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gonzalez drove in a run in 31 out of 98 games last season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.2%).
- In 35.7% of his 98 games last season, he scored a run (35 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|43/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|42
|41 (73.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (73.8%)
|22 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (28.6%)
|18 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (40.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.3%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Sears gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 27-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- Over his 17 appearances last season he finished with a 6-3 record, had a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.