On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Gonzalez reached base via a hit in 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%), including multiple hits in 34.7% of those games (34 of them).
  • He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gonzalez drove in a run in 31 out of 98 games last season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.2%).
  • In 35.7% of his 98 games last season, he scored a run (35 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 39
.304 AVG .277
.333 OBP .321
.435 SLG .490
21 XBH 17
3 HR 8
17 RBI 26
43/7 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
56 GP 42
41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%)
22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%)
18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Sears gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 27-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Over his 17 appearances last season he finished with a 6-3 record, had a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
