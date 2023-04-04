On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Gonzalez reached base via a hit in 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%), including multiple hits in 34.7% of those games (34 of them).

He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gonzalez drove in a run in 31 out of 98 games last season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.2%).

In 35.7% of his 98 games last season, he scored a run (35 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 39 .304 AVG .277 .333 OBP .321 .435 SLG .490 21 XBH 17 3 HR 8 17 RBI 26 43/7 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 56 GP 42 41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%) 22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%) 18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)