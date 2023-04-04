The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6, losers of three in a row) at Bell Centre. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have a record of 4-6-0. They have totaled 26 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 34. They have gone on the power play 27 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (22.2% of opportunities).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Canadiens 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+105)

Canadiens (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canadiens (-0.2)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (34-33-9 overall) have a 7-9-16 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 23 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-8-6 record (good for 24 points).

In the 12 games this season the Red Wings scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit has taken nine points from the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-10-3 record).

The Red Wings have scored more than two goals 44 times, and are 31-7-6 in those games (to record 68 points).

In the 29 games when Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 14-10-5 to record 33 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 42 games, going 20-17-5 to register 45 points.

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 22nd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.78 26th 21st 3.28 Goals Allowed 3.66 27th 28th 28.5 Shots 27.4 30th 11th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 17th 21.2% Power Play % 17.1% 28th 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 72.6% 30th

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

