The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6, losers of three straight) at Bell Centre. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-120) Canadiens (+100) 6.5

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings are 10-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Detroit has a record of 9-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (52.9% win percentage).

The Red Wings have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 36 times.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 223 (24th) Goals 214 (26th) 249 (19th) Goals Allowed 282 (28th) 54 (13th) Power Play Goals 38 (26th) 49 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (29th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Red Wings offense's 223 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Red Wings are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 249 total goals (3.3 per game).

They're ranked 24th in the league with a -26 goal differential .

