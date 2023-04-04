After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

  • Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
  • Greene picked up at least one hit 67 times last year in 93 games played (72.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (28.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 5.4% of his games last year (five of 93), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27 of 93 games last season (29.0%), Greene picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (9.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He scored in 39.8% of his games last year (37 of 93), with two or more runs on seven occasions (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 49
.260 AVG .248
.338 OBP .306
.387 SLG .342
13 XBH 14
3 HR 2
16 RBI 26
52/19 K/BB 68/17
0 SB 1
Home Away
44 GP 49
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%)
15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Valdez (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 49th in WHIP (1.200), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
