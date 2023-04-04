On Tuesday, Ryan Kreidler (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)

Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.

Kreidler picked up a hit in 38.5% of his games last season (10 of 26), with at least two hits in three of those games (11.5%).

He went deep once out of 26 games a year ago, going deep in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In four of 26 games last year, Kreidler drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In six of 26 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 11 .083 AVG .278 .150 OBP .341 .083 SLG .389 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 11/3 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

