On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

  • Kwan had a .375 on-base percentage and batted .298.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 13th and he was 91st in slugging.
  • Kwan picked up at least one hit 110 times last year in 154 games played (71.4%), including multiple hits on 46 occasions (29.9%).
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kwan drove in a run in 42 of 154 games last season (27.3%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score in 66 of his 154 games a season ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored 22 times (14.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 74
.295 AVG .301
.377 OBP .372
.376 SLG .421
17 XBH 21
1 HR 5
23 RBI 29
36/32 K/BB 24/32
6 SB 13
77 GP 77
56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%)
29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%)
1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Sears will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 27-year-old southpaw threw in relief and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he finished with a 6-3 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games.
