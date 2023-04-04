Framber Valdez will try to shut down Javier Baez and company when the Houston Astros take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers hit just 110 homers last season, which ranked last in the league.

The Tigers were 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .346 last season.

Detroit ranked 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Detroit was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 556 total runs (3.4 per game) last season.

The Tigers were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .287.

Detroit had a 7.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 25th in the majors.

The Tigers pitched to a 4.06 last season, which ranked 21st in baseball.

Detroit had a combined WHIP of 1.304 as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send out Matt Manning for his first start of the season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Wednesday, Sept. 21 last season, when he pitched 5 1/3 innings in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Rays L 4-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Shane McClanahan 4/1/2023 Rays L 12-2 Away Spencer Turnbull Zach Eflin 4/2/2023 Rays L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros - Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah

