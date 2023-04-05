Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

  • Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 56 of 110 games last season (50.9%) Haase had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (18.2%) he picked up two or more.
  • In 13 of 110 games last year, he left the yard (11.8%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Haase drove in a run in 27.3% of his 110 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.3% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored in 31 of 110 games last year (28.2%), including nine multi-run games (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 52
.258 AVG .250
.324 OBP .290
.478 SLG .409
18 XBH 14
8 HR 6
26 RBI 18
47/16 K/BB 50/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 53
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%)
10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Javier (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.