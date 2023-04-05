Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)
- Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 56 of 110 games last season (50.9%) Haase had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (18.2%) he picked up two or more.
- In 13 of 110 games last year, he left the yard (11.8%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Haase drove in a run in 27.3% of his 110 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.3% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 31 of 110 games last year (28.2%), including nine multi-run games (8.2%).
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.258
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.290
|.478
|SLG
|.409
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|47/16
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.9%)
|10 (17.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.9%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (30.2%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Javier (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
