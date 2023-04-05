Gabriel Arias -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Arias At The Plate (2022)

  • Arias hit .191 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • Arias had a hit in 11 of 19 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • Appearing in 19 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • In four of 19 games last season, Arias drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run 10 times last season in 19 games (52.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 2
.195 AVG .167
.313 OBP .375
.293 SLG .500
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
15/6 K/BB 1/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 3
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Muller (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.