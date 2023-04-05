Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (4-2) and Oakland Athletics (2-3) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:37 PM ET on April 5.

The Guardians will give the nod to Hunter Gaddis versus the Athletics and Kyle Muller.

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 4, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -125 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 32 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule