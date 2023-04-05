(4-2) will match up with the (2-3) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, April 5 at 3:37 PM ET. Currently stuck at 4 Ks, Hunter Gaddis will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Athletics have +105 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 9.82 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians won 58, or 69%, of the 84 games they played as favorites last season.

The Guardians had a record of 47-20, a 70.1% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians averaged one home runs per game when playing away from home last season (77 total in road contests).

Cleveland slugged .398 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Athletics were victorious in 53, or 37.1%, of the 143 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Athletics came away with a win 47 times in 133 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oakland hit 53 homers at home last season (0.7 per game).

The Athletics had a .326 slugging percentage and averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game at home.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.