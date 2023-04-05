Josh Bell -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 25th, and he was 71st in the league in slugging.

In 62.0% of his 166 games last season, Bell got a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 18 of 166 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 31.9% of his 166 games a year ago, Bell picked up an RBI (53 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (10.2%), and three or more RBIs in six games.

He came around to score in 59 of his 166 games a season ago (35.5%), with more than one run scored 18 times (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 73 .293 AVG .240 .392 OBP .340 .502 SLG .344 29 XBH 20 13 HR 4 39 RBI 32 56/43 K/BB 46/42 0 SB 0 Home Away 85 GP 81 56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%) 13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)