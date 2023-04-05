After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .286 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Naylor has gotten a hit in three of six games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Muller (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4) among pitchers who qualify.
