Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

Carpenter picked up at least one hit 16 times last year in 31 games played (51.6%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).

In six of 31 games last year, he homered (19.4%). He went deep in 5.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 15 .113 AVG .400 .161 OBP .456 .151 SLG .840 1 XBH 10 0 HR 6 1 RBI 9 23/1 K/BB 9/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

