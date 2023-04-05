On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

  • Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Vierling had a base hit in 59 of 129 games last season (45.7%), with multiple hits in 20 of them (15.5%).
  • He hit a home run in 3.9% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 18.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Vierling picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 27.1% of his games last season (35 of 129), with two or more runs on eight occasions (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 55
.248 AVG .244
.327 OBP .270
.352 SLG .350
10 XBH 10
2 HR 4
15 RBI 17
28/18 K/BB 42/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
62 GP 67
26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%)
19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%)
2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Javier (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.