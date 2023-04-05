Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Myles Straw -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .500.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- Straw is batting .400 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Straw has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Straw has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, 1.2 per game).
- Muller (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
