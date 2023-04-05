Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%) Gonzalez got at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (34.7%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his 98 games a year ago, Gonzalez drove in a run (31 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 35 of 98 games last year (35.7%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|43/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|42
|41 (73.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (73.8%)
|22 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (28.6%)
|18 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (40.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.3%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Athletics will look to Muller (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
